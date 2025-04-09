Gary Payton Injury: Questionable vs. San Antonio
Payton (knee) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Payton is in danger of missing a second straight game for the Warriors on Wednesday due to a right knee issue. If the veteran guard cannot play against San Antonio, Golden State will likely turn to Gui Santos, Buddy Hield and Moses Moody to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now