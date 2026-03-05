Gary Payton headshot

Gary Payton Injury: Unavailable Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Payton (ankle) won't play Thursday against the Rockets.

Payton is set for a second straight absence due to a left ankle injury. Moses Moody (wrist) and Will Richard (ankle) are also out, so it'll presumably be up to Gui Santos, Nate Williams and Malevy Leons to step up in the frontcourt.

Gary Payton
Golden State Warriors
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gary Payton
