Gary Payton Injury: Unavailable Thursday
Payton (ankle) won't play Thursday against the Rockets.
Payton is set for a second straight absence due to a left ankle injury. Moses Moody (wrist) and Will Richard (ankle) are also out, so it'll presumably be up to Gui Santos, Nate Williams and Malevy Leons to step up in the frontcourt.
