Gary Payton Injury: Upgraded to probable
Payton (calf) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
After sitting for 10 straight games due to a left calf strain, Payton is likely to make his return to Golden State's lineup Wednesday. The 32-year-old guard is playing only 13.1 minutes per game over 28 contests (four starts) for the Warriors in 2024-25, but he could see decent run while Brandin Podziemski (abdomen) remains on the shelf. Payton's return would be likely be bad news for Lindy Waters' playing time.
