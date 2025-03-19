Fantasy Basketball
Gary Payton headshot

Gary Payton Injury: Working through left knee soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 6:30pm

Payton (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Payton has played 22.9 minutes per game over his last seven outings and has averaged 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals over that span. However, he's working through a left knee issue that puts him in jeopardy of missing his third game since the beginning of February. Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga would be slated to see more playing time off the bench if Payton is ruled out for Thursday's contest.

Gary Payton
Golden State Warriors
