Gary Payton headshot

Gary Payton News: Back to bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Payton will come off the bench Tuesday against the Jazz,John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

After starting the last four games for the Warriors, Payton will come off the bench Tuesday against Utah. The veteran guard is coming off a solid game in the loss to the Lakers, finishing with 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 15 minutes against Los Angeles.

Gary Payton
Golden State Warriors
