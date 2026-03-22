Gary Payton News: Cleared to play Monday

Payton (knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Mavericks.

Payton did not play in the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back set Saturday against the Hawks while managing a knee injury, but he will be back on the court for Monday's Western Conference tilt. The veteran guard has scored in double digits in each of his last seven outings, and over that span he has averaged 14.1 points on 61.8 percent shooting along with 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.0 steals over 23.4 minutes per game.