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Gary Payton News: Ejected Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 9:21pm

Payton was ejected in the fourth quarter of Friday's game against the Kings after being assessed his second technical foul, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. He'll finish with 10 points (5-6 FG), three rebounds and one steal in 15 minutes.

Payton picked up his first technical foul in the third quarter and received another in the fourth. Although he played just 15 minutes, he scored in double figures for a fourth consecutive contest and for the 15th time over his last 16 appearances.

Gary Payton
Golden State Warriors
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