Gary Payton News: Gets light minutes in return
Payton (thumb) recorded zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist in two minutes of playing time in Friday's 118-104 win over the Nuggets.
In his return from a four-game absence Friday due to the partial tear of a ligament in his left thumb, Payton was a fringe part of the rotation. He played three brief shifts on the night, as he logged just under two minutes in the first quarter and then played for a handful of seconds at the end of the second and third quarters. Payton should see his role increase slightly in future contests, but the defensive-minded wing likely won't see enough minutes to warrant much fantasy intrigue over the rest of the season.
