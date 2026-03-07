Gary Payton News: Good to go Saturday
Payton (ankle) is good to go for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Payton will shed a probable tag to suit up for this contest. With De'Anthony Melton (knee) sidelined, Payton is a candidate to see a handful of extra minutes against the Thunder.
