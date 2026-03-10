Gary Payton News: Good to go Tuesday
Payton (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
Payton has played through a lingering ankle injury that cost him the first two games of March, and the veteran guard has been given the green light to suit up for Tuesday's contest. Since the All-Star break, Payton has averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.4 steals over 20.0 minutes per game.
