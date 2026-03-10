Gary Payton headshot

Gary Payton News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Payton (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

Payton has played through a lingering ankle injury that cost him the first two games of March, and the veteran guard has been given the green light to suit up for Tuesday's contest. Since the All-Star break, Payton has averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.4 steals over 20.0 minutes per game.

Gary Payton
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gary Payton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gary Payton See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Joe Mayo
41 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
47 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
49 days ago