Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gary Payton headshot

Gary Payton News: Just misses double-double Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Payton totaled 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 121-119 win over the Nets.

Payton fell just short of his first double-double of the season, and his first since Jan. 5, 2022. The veteran wing's increased shot volume was at least partially due to the fact that Brandin Podziemski (back) was able to play only one minute Thursday, and if the Warriors' starting two guard misses additional time, Payton could be one of the biggest beneficiaries. Even in his usual role on the second unit, Payton has scored in double digits in four of his last eight appearances, averaging 10.0 points, 3.3 boards, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 threes in just 15.9 minutes a contest.

Gary Payton
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now