Gary Payton News: Logs 15 points from bench
Payton supplied 16 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Sunday's 116-93 loss to the Nuggets.
Although De'Anthony Melton returned to the starting lineup, his lingering knee injury appeared to be a factor. Payton stepped in frequently to relieve him and finished with the team's third-highest scoring total. Payton has played a pivotal role recently and has logged 11 consecutive double-digit scoring totals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gary Payton See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 273 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 22 Streaming Targets3 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1812 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 525 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 228 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gary Payton See More