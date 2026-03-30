Gary Payton News: Logs 15 points from bench

Payton supplied 16 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Sunday's 116-93 loss to the Nuggets.

Although De'Anthony Melton returned to the starting lineup, his lingering knee injury appeared to be a factor. Payton stepped in frequently to relieve him and finished with the team's third-highest scoring total. Payton has played a pivotal role recently and has logged 11 consecutive double-digit scoring totals.