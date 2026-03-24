Gary Payton News: Logs 17 points in win
Payton finished with 17 points (8-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 21 minutes during Monday's 137-131 overtime win over the Mavericks.
Payton returned to play after resting one game for injury management and was perfect from the floor during the victory. The 10-year pro is averaging only 14.9 minutes per game, but he's seen a noticeable uptick to 22.3 minutes over his past 10 appearances. He's also averaged 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals over the span.
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