Gary Payton News: Makes return from ankle issue

Payton (ankle) tallied four points (2-2 FG), two steals and one assist across 15 minutes in Friday's 132-108 win over the Kings.

A right peroneal contusion kept Payton off the floor for the Warriors' final game before the All-Star break Feb. 13 in Houston, but the All-Star break provided enough time for the 32-year-old to move past the issue. Payton continues to handle a limited role in the Golden State rotation, as he's been held under 20 minutes in eight consecutive appearances.