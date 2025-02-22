Gary Payton News: Makes return from ankle issue
Payton (ankle) tallied four points (2-2 FG), two steals and one assist across 15 minutes in Friday's 132-108 win over the Kings.
A right peroneal contusion kept Payton off the floor for the Warriors' final game before the All-Star break Feb. 13 in Houston, but the All-Star break provided enough time for the 32-year-old to move past the issue. Payton continues to handle a limited role in the Golden State rotation, as he's been held under 20 minutes in eight consecutive appearances.
