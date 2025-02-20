Gary Payton News: Not on injury report for Friday
Payton (ankle) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Kings.
Payton is set to return to game action after missing the club's final matchup before the All-Star break due to a right peroneal contusion. Over his last five outings, the veteran swingman has averaged 6.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 11.4 minutes per contest off the bench.
