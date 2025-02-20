Fantasy Basketball
Gary Payton headshot

Gary Payton News: Not on injury report for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Payton (ankle) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Kings.

Payton is set to return to game action after missing the club's final matchup before the All-Star break due to a right peroneal contusion. Over his last five outings, the veteran swingman has averaged 6.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 11.4 minutes per contest off the bench.

