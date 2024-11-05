Gary Payton News: Plays 16 minutes as starter

Payton finished with six points (3-3 FG), three rebounds and three assists across 16 minutes during Monday's 125-112 win over the Wizards.

Payton made his first start since 2022-23 when he was a member of the Trail Blazers, but he played only 15 minutes. Buddy Hield (28), Jonathan Kuminga (25) and Kyle Anderson (16) all played more minutes off the bench. Payton is a defensive-minded guard, who was likely only inserted into the starting lineup to give ex-Warriors guard Jordan Poole fits to begin Monday's game.