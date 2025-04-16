Gary Payton News: Plays well in win

Payton supplied 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 121-116 Play-In Game win over Memphis.

Payton is known as a defensive specialist, so his 12 points was the icing on the cake after limiting Memphis' Ja Morant. With Jonathan Kuminga picking up another healthy scratch, Payton could see a healthy role with the second unit going forward.