Gary Payton News: Plays well in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Payton supplied 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 121-116 Play-In Game win over Memphis.

Payton is known as a defensive specialist, so his 12 points was the icing on the cake after limiting Memphis' Ja Morant. With Jonathan Kuminga picking up another healthy scratch, Payton could see a healthy role with the second unit going forward.

