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Gary Payton News: Poor production continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Payton finished Friday's 111-96 Play-In Game loss to the Suns with four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists over 26 minutes.

Payton scored no more than six points for the third straight game, closing out what was an indifferent season. Although he was well outside the top 200, his efforts over the final month were far improved. In 14 games during that time, he averaged 10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals, good enough for top 100 value.

Gary Payton
Golden State Warriors
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