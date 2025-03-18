Gary Payton News: Posts 18 points from bench
Payton finished with 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals in 26 minutes during Monday's 114-105 loss to the Nuggets.
Payton has come in handy as a sixth man. Stephen Curry gets little rest when healthy, and his ailing back almost produced a scratch for the All-Star. Payton will be instrumental in keeping. Curry fresh as the payoffs approach, and it wouldn't be surprising to see an uptick in Payton's production down the stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now