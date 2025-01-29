Fantasy Basketball
Gary Payton News: Returns to starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 29, 2025 at 6:44pm

Payton is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors continue to mix and match their starting five, with Payton making his ninth start of the season Wednesday. Across eight games in Golden State's first unit, the defensive-minded guard has averaged 6.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks in 15.2 minutes.

Gary Payton
Golden State Warriors
