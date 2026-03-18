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Gary Payton News: Rips away season-high four steals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Payton produced 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and four steals over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 120-99 loss to the Celtics.

Payton was a lone bright spot off the bench for the Warriors in Wednesday's blowout loss, and he finished with a new season high in steals. Payton has been shooting the lights out over the past five games, converting 63.3 percent of his shot attempts to go with averages of 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.4 steals and just 0.6 turnovers per contest, which has been good enough for top-25 value in 9-cat leagues.

Gary Payton
Golden State Warriors
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