Gary Payton News: Season-best performance in win
Payton closed Wednesday's 116-109 victory over the Thunder with 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal over 25 minutes.
Payton recorded season-highs in points and rebounds during Wednesday's win. While the 31-year-old guard hasn't been a consistent volume scorer this season, he has tallied a steal in each of his last three outings. Until Draymond Green (calf) is able to return to action, Payton could remain in Golden State's starting unit.
