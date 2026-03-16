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Gary Payton News: Steps up with full stat line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 11:02am

Payton closed Sunday's 110-107 loss to New York with 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 28 minutes.

It was one of Payton's finest efforts of the campaign, tying a season high in scoring. The 33-year-old is worth streaming in most fantasy leagues until the Warriors get healthier, as Payton has averaged 13.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals in 22.9 minutes per tilt while shooting 56.5 percent from the floor in his last seven games.

Gary Payton
Golden State Warriors
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