Gary Payton News: Terrific line in win
Payton logged 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 133-112 win over Memphis.
The Warriors were extremely shorthanded for the second leg of this back-to-back set, allowing Payton to step into an expanded role on the offensive side of things. Fantasy managers will not want to chase this line, however, as it has the makings of an obvious outlier.
