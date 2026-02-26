Gary Payton headshot

Gary Payton News: Terrific line in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Payton logged 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 133-112 win over Memphis.

The Warriors were extremely shorthanded for the second leg of this back-to-back set, allowing Payton to step into an expanded role on the offensive side of things. Fantasy managers will not want to chase this line, however, as it has the makings of an obvious outlier.

Gary Payton
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gary Payton
