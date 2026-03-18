Gary Payton News: Upgraded to available
Payton (lower leg) is available for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
As expected, the swingman is shedding a probable designation with a left tibial contusion. Payton is handling a significant role recently, averaging 13.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals in 23.0 minutes per tilt over his last eight appearances.
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