Payton (thumb) is available for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Payton will return from a four-game absence Friday due to the partial tear of a ligament in his left thumb. The veteran swingman has averaged 9.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 assists across 21.0 minutes per contest in his last five appearances.