Gary Payton headshot

Gary Payton News: Will play against Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 23, 2025 at 7:35pm

Payton (illness) has been upgraded to available for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Payton's status was uncertain ahead of Thursday's game against the Bulls, but he's been cleared to play. The veteran guard performed well in Wednesday's loss to the Kings, finishing with eight points, six rebounds, and an assist in 13 minutes for the Warriors.

Gary Payton
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
