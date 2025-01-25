Fantasy Basketball
Gary Payton headshot

Gary Payton News: Will play Saturday vs. Los Angeles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Payton (illness) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Lakers, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Payton has been cleared to play against the visiting Lakers and will be in the starting lineup alongside Stephen Curry, Buddy Hield, Andrew Wiggins and Trayce Jackson-Davis. The veteran guard has been battling an illness this week but hasn't missed any time and will help the team defensively against their division rivals Saturday.

Gary Payton
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
