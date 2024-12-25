Fantasy Basketball
Gary Payton headshot

Gary Payton News: Will suit up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Payton (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

Payton and Kyle Anderson (illness) have been upgraded from questionable to available, so the Warriors will be at full strength for Christmas Day. Before sitting out Monday's game against the Pacers, Payton averaged 5.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals in 16.4 minutes per game over his past eight appearances.

Gary Payton
Golden State Warriors
