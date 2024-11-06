Gary Payton News: Won't start Wednesday

Payton won't start Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

On Monday, coach Steve Kerr gave Payton his first start since 2022-23 when he was a member of the Trail Blazers. However, that was likely just so the defensive-minded guard could annoy ex-Warriors guard Jordan Poole to begin the matchup versus Washington. Moses Moody moves back into the starting lineup, but the Warriors have a deep rotation, even with Brandin Podziemski (illness) sidelined.