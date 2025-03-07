Gary Trent Injury: Doubtful to play Saturday

Trent (knee) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Magic.

Trent missed the 137-107 blowout win over the Mavericks on Wednesday, and it's uncertain if he'll return to action Saturday. However, the doubtful tag suggests there's a decent chance he'll end up missing a second straight game. If that's the case, then Ryan Rollins and Andre Jackson could be candidates to see more minutes off the bench.