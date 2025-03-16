Gary Trent Injury: Iffy to play Thunder
Trent is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Oklahoma City due to left patella tendinopathy.
Trent is a late addition to the injury report, which doesn't bode well for his chances of playing Sunday. Trent has filled a meaningful role off the Bucks' bench this season, and if he's unable to suit up, fellow reserves AJ Green and Andre Jackson would be in line for increased minutes.
