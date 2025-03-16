Fantasy Basketball
Gary Trent headshot

Gary Trent Injury: Iffy to play Thunder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 5:59pm

Trent is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Oklahoma City due to left patella tendinopathy.

Trent is a late addition to the injury report, which doesn't bode well for his chances of playing Sunday. Trent has filled a meaningful role off the Bucks' bench this season, and if he's unable to suit up, fellow reserves AJ Green and Andre Jackson would be in line for increased minutes.

Gary Trent
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
