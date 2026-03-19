Gary Trent Injury: Leaves early with adductor injury

Trent won't return to Thursday's game against the Jazz due to left adductor soreness. He finished with four points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 17 minutes.

After going unused off the bench in coach's decisions in the Bucks' last two games, Trent returned to the rotation Thursday, but his night will end early due to the injury. Even if Trent is cleared to play in the Bucks' next game Saturday in Phoenix, he could drop back out of the rotation if Kevin Porter (knee) is cleared to play.