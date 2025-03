Trent (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

After missing two straight games with knee soreness, including the first half of Milwaukee's current back-to-back set, Trent is expected to return to action Sunday. Over his last 11 appearances, Trent has averaged 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.6 minutes per game.