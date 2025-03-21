Gary Trent Injury: Likely to play Saturday

Trent (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Kings, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Trent has been a mainstay on the injury report of late due to left knee patella tendinopathy, though he's expected to play in his eighth consecutive contest Saturday. Over his last five appearances, the 26-year-old swingman has averaged 14.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals across 25.0 minutes per contest.