Gary Trent Injury: Likely to play Tuesday

Trent (knee) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Trent popped up on the injury report before Sunday's game against the Thunder due to left patella tendinopathy, but he was able to play in a 121-105 loss and finished with 12 points, two assists, one rebound and two steals over 25 minutes. The injury doesn't appear to be too severe, as he's expected to suit up for Tuesday's interconference battle. Trent has scored in double digits in each of his last three outings and has shot 41.7 percent from three on 8.0 3PA/G over that span.