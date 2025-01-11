Gary Trent Injury: Listed as questionable for Sunday

Trent is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks with a left hip strain.

This appears to be a new injury for Trent, but the questionable tag suggests that he's day-to-day. Meanwhile, all three of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Damian Lillard (calf) and Khris Middleton (ankles) are probable to play. Through five January appearances, Trent holds averages of 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.2 steals.