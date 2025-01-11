Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gary Trent headshot

Gary Trent Injury: Listed questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Trent is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks with a left hip strain.

This appears to be a new injury for Trent, but the questionable tag suggests that he's day-to-day. Meanwhile, all three of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Damian Lillard (calf) and Khris Middleton (ankles) are probable to play. Through five January appearances, Trent holds averages of 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.2 steals.

Gary Trent
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now