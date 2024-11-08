Gary Trent Injury: Not playing Friday
Trent (back) is out for Friday's game against the Knicks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Trent was limited to just eight minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over the Jazz, and while it's unclear if that was due to the back spasms he's dealing with, he's now set to miss his first game of the campaign. Andre Jackson will remain in the starting lineup with Trent sidelined.
