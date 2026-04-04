Gary Trent Injury: Out for Sunday
Trent (hip) won't play Sunday against the Grizzlies.
This will be Trent's second straight game on the sidelines, and with Tuesday's contest in Brooklyn being the first of a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be shocking to see him miss at least one more game. AJ Green and Cormac Ryan should see heavy minutes Sunday as some of the last men standing in Milwaukee's backcourt.
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