Gary Trent headshot

Gary Trent Injury: Out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Trent (hip) won't play Sunday against the Grizzlies.

This will be Trent's second straight game on the sidelines, and with Tuesday's contest in Brooklyn being the first of a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be shocking to see him miss at least one more game. AJ Green and Cormac Ryan should see heavy minutes Sunday as some of the last men standing in Milwaukee's backcourt.

Gary Trent
Milwaukee Bucks
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