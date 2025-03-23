Fantasy Basketball
Gary Trent headshot

Gary Trent Injury: Probable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2025 at 5:35pm

Trent is probable for Monday's game against the Suns due to a lower back contusion, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Trent has been dealing with a knee issue of late, but he is now on the injury report due to a lower back contusion. However, it seems as if Trent will be able to play through his ailments Monday. The 25-year-old pro has scored in double figures in six straight outings.

