Gary Trent Injury: Questionable for Friday

Trent is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Knicks due to lower back spasms, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Trent is in danger of missing his first game of the season Friday while dealing with back spasms. The 25-year-old guard was moved to the bench in Milwaukee's most recent outing and logged a season-low eight minutes, indicating he could be headed for a majorly reduced role even when available.