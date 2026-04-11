Gary Trent Injury: Ruled out for Sunday
Trent (oblique) is out for Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
This will be Trent's second straight game on the sidelines. AJ Green and Cormac Ryan will continue to pick up the slack in his absence.
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