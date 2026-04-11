Gary Trent headshot

Gary Trent Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Trent (oblique) is out for Sunday's game in Philadelphia.

This will be Trent's second straight game on the sidelines. AJ Green and Cormac Ryan will continue to pick up the slack in his absence.

Gary Trent
Milwaukee Bucks
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