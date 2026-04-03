Gary Trent Injury: Ruled out Friday
Trent (hip) won't play Friday versus the Celtics, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Ryan Rollins (hip) will join Trent on the sidelines for Friday's game, so guys like AJ Green and Cormac Ryan should get all the run they can handle. For now, Trent should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
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