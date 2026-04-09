Gary Trent Injury: Sidelined against Brooklyn
Trent (oblique) is listed as out for Friday's game against Brooklyn.
Trent missed three consecutive contests before suiting up for Wednesday's 137-111 loss to Detroit, finishing with seven points and one assist. However, the veteran won't play Friday. With Trent out of commission, AJ Green and Cormac Ryan will presumably continue to see more action.
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