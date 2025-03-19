Fantasy Basketball
Gary Trent

Gary Trent Injury: Still working through knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Trent (knee) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Trent has been playing through a left knee injury, but unless he suffers a setback he should be able to suit up Thursday. Trent has scored in double digits in each of the last four games and has shot 39.3 percent from three on 7.0 3PA/G over that span.

Gary Trent
Milwaukee Bucks

