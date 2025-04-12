Fantasy Basketball
Gary Trent

Gary Trent Injury: Unlikely to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Trent (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Pistons.

Locked in as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference standings, the Bucks will likely rest their top rotational players Sunday while gearing up for a postseason run. If Trent were to be ruled out, he would finish the 2024-25 regular season averaging 11.1 points on 43.1 percent shooting (including 41.6 percent from three on 5.9 3PA/G), 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.6 minutes per contest across 74 games (nine starts). Trent's absence would open the door for more minutes for Andrew Jackson and Ryan Rollins (shoulder).

Gary Trent
Milwaukee Bucks

