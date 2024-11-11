Gary Trent Injury: Will likely play Tuesday

Trent (back) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Trent was benched last week in favor of Andre Jackson and then missed two games due to a back injury. The veteran guard will likely have to earn coach Doc Rivers' trust back through solid play off the bench after a rough start to the campaign. Over eight appearances this season, Trent has shot 29.5 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from deep.