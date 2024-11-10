Gary Trent Injury: Won't play Sunday
Trent (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Trent will miss a second straight game due to a back injury. Andre Jackson has replaced Trent in the starting lineup, while AJ Green and Ryan Rollins have also recently seen increased roles for the struggling Bucks. Trent's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday versus Toronto.
