Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Gary Trent headshot

Gary Trent Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Trent (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Trent will miss a second straight game due to a back injury. Andre Jackson has replaced Trent in the starting lineup, while AJ Green and Ryan Rollins have also recently seen increased roles for the struggling Bucks. Trent's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday versus Toronto.

Gary Trent
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now