Gary Trent Injury: Won't return vs. Utah

Trent won't return to Thursday's game against the Jazz due to left adductor soreness. He'll finish with four points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 17 minutes.

After collecting two consecutive DNP-CDs, Trent returned to the rotation Thursday, logging just over 17 minutes before exiting due to the adductor issue. His next opportunity to suit up will come Saturday in Phoenix.