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Gary Trent Injury: Won't return vs. Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 8:20pm

Trent won't return to Thursday's game against the Jazz due to left adductor soreness. He'll finish with four points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 17 minutes.

After collecting two consecutive DNP-CDs, Trent returned to the rotation Thursday, logging just over 17 minutes before exiting due to the adductor issue. His next opportunity to suit up will come Saturday in Phoenix.

Gary Trent
Milwaukee Bucks
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